August 4 2023 - 8:00am
Panda and Koala are ready for adoption from Sweet Pea Animal Hospital. Forster. Picture supplied.
After being abandoned at a house in Bulahdelah these two cutie-pies were sent to Sweet Pea Animal Hospital, Forster.

