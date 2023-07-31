Great Lakes Advocate
Police race to Wingham Sporting Complex after fight erupts in crowd

By Mick McDonald
Updated July 31 2023 - 11:51am, first published 11:49am
UP to eight police cars sped to the Wingham Sporting Complex when a fight erupted among spectators after the Wingham/Macleay Mustangs Group Three Rugby League game yesterday, Sunday July 30.

