Services Australia mobile service centre to visit Mid Coast

Updated August 1 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 7:00am
The Golden Wattle mobile service centre. Picture supplied
Services Australia's Mobile Service Centre, Golden Wattle, will be travelling through the Mid-Coast region in coming weeks, offering locals easy access to Medicare, Centrelink, National Disability Insurance Scheme, and Department of Veterans' Affairs services.

