The earliest known reference for the need of a surf club at Black Head beach, is written in an article Surfing at Black Head, printed in the local newspapers on the March 20, 1915.
It would be another 10 years before a surf club on Black Head beach would be realised and it would be another 98 years before the club would have a female president.
Following this year's Black Head Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) annual general meeting Suzanne 'Suz' Gerrish was elected the club's first female president.
Suz first joined surf lifesaving at Toowoon Bay SLSC, on the Central Coast, in 2006 and gained her Bronze Medallion as she wanted to row surfboats.
Until that point, she had never thought about joining a surf club as she really disliked sand.
Once in, however, she became addicted to the way of life that being a surf 'clubbie' represented and loved every minute of volunteering.
Suz went on to train in many courses in first aid, advanced resuscitation, silver medallion aquatic rescue (SMARS) and then joined the NSW Australian Lifesaving Academy as a trainer.
Together with partner, Ross Blowers, she moved to Tallwoods in 2019 and joined Black Head Surf Club with the intention of being patrolling members and just patrol.
Black Head SLSC owes a great deal of gratitude to our previous president, Bruce White, who has chosen to step down to have more quality family time.- Black Head SLSC president, Suzanne 'Suz' Gerrish
Fortunately for our region, this did not turn out to be the case.
Prior to her election president, Suz had accumulated a plethora of volunteer positions within the Lower North Coast SLS Branch - director of education, duty officer, support operations call out team, trainer/assessor and facilitator in numerous awards, SMARS instructor and SMARS call out team, UAV (drone) trainer and pilot, UAV branch co-ordinator and, of course, she has maintained her Bronze Medallion patrol membership at Black Head.
For his part, Ross has similarly immersed himself in surf lifesaving being the current Lower North Coast branch president.
Both Suz and Ross were multi-award winners in the recent 2023 Newcastle Permanent Lower North Coast SLS branch awards of excellence evening.
Subsequent to her election, Suz was quick to acknowledge the legacy of her predecessor:
"Black Head SLSC owes a great deal of gratitude to our previous president, Bruce White, who has chosen to step down to have more quality family time," she said.
"I wish him well and would like to thank him for his tireless efforts in undertaking many huge contributions towards building the Black Head Surf Club.
"I have big shoes to fill following on from Bruce but knowing I have both Bruce and David Bowland as back up with their great surf club knowledge is a comforting thought."
The following Black Head Surf Club members were elected to the board: Terry Aldridge, vice-president, Stuart Horsborough, director of finance, Bronwyn New, director of administration, Sara Wilson, director of education, Ian Marshall, director of junior activities aka nippers), Ross Blowers, director of life saving and Michael Bartlett, public officer.
"This year's board consists of both new and old position holders, male and female, which I believe will provide a great mix of ideas and leadership," Suz said.
"In 2025, BSLSC will celebrate its 100 year anniversary, and that in itself is an amazing feat."
According to the new president, BHSLSC is experiencing rapidly growing membership, especially in the nipper area which, in turn, brings in more people willing to join up as members while the comradery at Black Head is infectious and stands out in so many ways, including Sunday Sippers.
"Black Head is an amazing surf club with dedicated, friendly members who put in their time and effort without hesitation.
"Our main goal is, of course, keeping our beach and community safe."
