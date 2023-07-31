The federal government has tipped in $2500 towards the purchase of two new laptop computers for Forster Tuncurry Marine Rescue.
Announcing the grant, Member for Lyne, David Gillespie said the funding had been drawn from the eighth round of the Australian Government Stronger Communities program which provides $150,000 in assistance towards local community projects in each electorate across the country.
The Forster-Tuncurry unit has 100 members, each involved in various capacities of volunteer service including crewing rescue vessels, operating marine radios and associated computer systems, fundraising, training in all systems and administration duties.
This new equipment will allow them to efficiently carry out their operations to meet current standards, Dr Gillespie said.
He said this round of funding was designed to support volunteer and community groups which weren't able to fundraise or haven't the means to provide matching funding.
"This program has always been very popular.
"In this latest round, more than 80 organisations across the Lyne electorate applied for more than $1.5 million towards over $2 million in local community projects."
This program allows groups to apply for grants of between $2500 and $20,000 without matching funding and up to 20 groups will be awarded funding per electorate.
Local governing bodies and organisations that fall under them are only eligible to apply for up to 50 per cent of the project costs and provide matching funding."
