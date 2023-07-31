Great Lakes Advocate
Federal government has provided $2500 for the purchase of laptops

July 31 2023 - 12:00pm
Member for Lyne, David Gillespie's (centre) funding announcement was welcomed by Marine Rescue volunteers, Dennis Travers, David Gibson, Fran Breen and Janet Christou. Picture supplied.
The federal government has tipped in $2500 towards the purchase of two new laptop computers for Forster Tuncurry Marine Rescue.

