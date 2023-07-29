Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

MidCoast Council sponsorship for events and festivals

July 30 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Lakes Trail Festival brings people from outside the region to the Mid-Coast. Picture supplied
The Lakes Trail Festival brings people from outside the region to the Mid-Coast. Picture supplied

If you're planning to hold an event or festival in the Mid-Coast region in the first half of 2024, it's time to apply to MidCoast Council for sponsorship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.