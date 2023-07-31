Without knowing for certain, it might be a safe bet to assume that Doreen Wilson iOAM s the oldest person performing at the World Gymnaestrada, currently taking place in Amsterdam.
Doreen, part of the PCYC Taree's group of gymnasts in Europe with the Australian Team, is 90 years old.
Along with the 33 members of the Gymaroos, another Taree contingent is there - the Eastern Greys, or as they call themselves, the Gym Jellies. The Eastern Greys are a team of 15 adults, who perform modified routines, with Doreen the undisputed queen.
As the founder and former coach of the Gymaroos, it's not the first time Doreen has been to Gymnaestrada, the world's biggest non-competitive gymnastics event.
The first time was in 1991, and this year's event is the seventh she's attended.
"I'm not a good gymnast. I've never been a good gymnast, but I try," Doreen said.
What she is, however, is a great gymnastics coach.
She started her career as a physical education teacher, and was persuaded to get her students "enthused in gymnastics" because the 1956 Melbourne Olympics were coming up.
Eventually Doreen, her husband and children moved to Forster, and she quickly formed a gymnastics club.
"We became the biggest country gymnastics club in NSW," Doreen said.
Doreen was later transferred to Chatham High School, was teaching gymnastics after hours at three different schools, and was on the committee to get the Taree PCYC building built.
She was asked if she would like to bring her students to the PCYC to train once the building was up and running.
"In 1989 I moved in with my gymnasts from Manning Gardens, Taree High School and Chatham High School, and that began it all," Doreen said.
"In 1989 at a festival in NSW, the Australian personal in charge of the general gymnastics came to watch (our team) and she said 'would you be interested in your team being a team representing Australia at the 1991 Gymnaestrada in Amsterdam?'.
"So that was the first one I went to with the Gymaroos and the Gym Jellies."
Doreen, no longer the Gymaroos coach, is still passionate about gymnastics.
"I love movement and my latest field of work, in the last 20 plus years, has been working with those over 55," Doreen said.
"Just as a baby learns and goes through developmental movement stages, once we start to lose things in the later 50s or so, we lose a lot of those movement skills.
"(Her program) is a stabilising and re-education to keep people in their home; just sitting up and down every time you get up off your dining chair - push your chair away from the table and get up and down 10 times," she cites as an example.
"Keep those muscles working; all the basic skills needed to stay on your own home and be independent."
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
