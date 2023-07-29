Picanto's special features

PICANTO is one of Kia's best-selling models in several regions worldwide. It comes with more standard features than ever before, and its driver assistance systems help make driving in busy cities easier and more comfortable.
The new Picanto comes with the choice of two engines: a 1.0-litre or a 1.2-litre petrol engine and an 8.0-inch "floating" touchscreen navigation system and a digital display in the driver's instrument cluster.
The vehicle's 8.0-inch touchscreen navigation system features Bluetooth multi-connection, meaning users can pair up to two mobile devices at the same time - one for hands-free phone and media use, and the other for media use only. The system features both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.
Kia Connect features include a range of on-board services including live traffic information, weather forecasts, points of interest (POIs), and details of potential on and off street parking.
The new Picanto features Kia's Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and a range of active safety systems to enhance occupant safety, making it one of the safest cars in its class. Depending on specification, the Picanto's new ADAS features include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 1.5 with vehicle, cyclist, and pedestrian detection.
Additionally, the Picanto is available with Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Driver Attention Warning and Leading Vehicle Departure Warning (DAW+), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA) and Lane Following Assist (LFA).
LFA uses the front-facing camera to monitor road markings, controlling the enhanced Picanto's steering to keep the car in the centre of its lane. It also features Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) which alerts the driver and stops the vehicle if it detects another vehicle approaching from the left or right when reversing out of a parking space.
Moreover, the new Picanto is equipped with an Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), which automatically flashes the hazard warning lights to alert the car behind if the driver brakes suddenly. Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) holds the car on the brake to ensure the car moves away smoothly from a hill start.
In addition, the enhanced Picanto is also equipped with Kia's Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Cornering Brake Control (CBC) and Straight-line Stability (SLS) systems, helping drivers maintain control under braking and cornering. The availability of the ADAS and convenience features may vary depending on region and country.
We have had a Kia Picanto in the family for five years. It has been a trouble free, reliable little car that has performed more than adequately.
