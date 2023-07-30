The low rental vacancy rates and rising rent levels is not just a city-centric issue - it has been tapping on the back door of the Mid-Coast local government area (LGA) for many months.
MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin has put out an urgent appeal to short-term or holiday rental properties owners to consider longer term rental agreements.
Cr Pontin said council was hearing from local industry and businesses the lack of rental accommodation was having an impact on their ability to recruit staff, which is having a knock-on effect across the local economy.
"The lack of housing is slowing growth in the economy, and limiting infrastructure and provision of vital services," she said.
MidCoast Council is appealing to owners of rental properties to consider something new that could potentially ease the demand while in the meantime, more new homes can be built, Cr Pontin said.
She suggested the area's ratepayers and investors contribute to the future of the region by converting short term or holiday accommodation to long-term, two-year leases.
A letter from the mayor will be included with all rates notices distributed this month to the more than 50,000 property owners in the Mid-Coast urging consideration of the idea.
"It doesn't just benefit the rest of the community, there are benefits to those homeowners that currently have short term leases as well." she said.
"This comes in the form of increased security.
"Families are struggling so much with cost increases and inflation that they be less likely to choose to holiday.
"This would allow for the building industry to catch up a little on the demand in those two years."
The lack of available housing in the region is causing distress socially and economically so MidCoast Council is calling on those homeowners to consider the alternative option that can benefit everyone, she said.
