Reflections Holiday Parks has launched a Reconciliation Action Plan to help build cultural connections between visitors and local Indigenous communities.
Reflections, a NSW Crown Land manager, cares for 43 nature reserves and operates 36 holiday parks on 12 Aboriginal nations.
They include Jimmys Beach, Hawks Nest and Lake Glenbawn.
Under the plan, Reflections will develop opportunities for cultural expression and celebration while delivering social, cultural, and economic outcomes for Aboriginal communities.
"Each year we welcome two million guests from Australia and abroad, and we have the chance to introduce them to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and protect that for future generations," Reflections' chief executive Nick Baker said.
Reflections' Aboriginal engagement officer and Githabul Bundjalung woman Cheryl Newton is establishing relationships with traditional custodians to develop cultural immersion and tourism experiences.
Outcomes will include partnerships with Aboriginal communities and Native Title holders to create commercial and entrepreneurial opportunities.
Ms Newton said the project would help guide other Crown Land managers to partner with Aboriginal people under a pilot program between Reflections and Crown Lands.
"Our cultures are rich and deep with Aboriginal histories as is our land, and The Dreaming set out the structures of how we care for this land," Ms Newton said.
"Today we still go by these structures.
"We still, and always will, nurture this land."
Reflections is the only holiday park group in NSW that is certified as a social enterprise.
Profits are invested back into parks and reserves that are managed on behalf of the community.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.