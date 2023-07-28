Great Lakes Advocate
Taree Gymaroos fly off to Amsterdam for World Gymnaestrada

By Julia Driscoll
July 28 2023 - 12:00pm
Thirty-three excited gymnasts boarded a plane in Sydney on Thursday night, July 28 to make their way to Europe to perform on an international stage at the 2023 World Gymnaestrada in Amsterdam.

Local News

