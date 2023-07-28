Thirty-three excited gymnasts boarded a plane in Sydney on Thursday night, July 28 to make their way to Europe to perform on an international stage at the 2023 World Gymnaestrada in Amsterdam.
The Gymaroos will form part of the Australian Team contingent, with the event to officially kick-off on Sunday, July 30.
"We have a two day training camp with the rest of the Australia team," PCYC Taree gymnastics product specialist, Justin Hayes said.
"And, then on Sunday is the opening ceremony, then (it) runs through to the following Sunday, August 6," he said.
The gymnasts will have little time to do any sightseeing in the Netherlands.
Justin said when they weren't performing or rehearsing, they would be spending the rest of the time watching other performances, "getting inspiration for things they could do" back home.
Joining the Gymaroos on theire European sojourn will be coaches and chaperones, and 15 adult gymnasts, the Eastern Greys, as they are called, who will also be taking to the floor in Amsterdam.
The age range of gymnasts from the Taree teams who will be performing is a vast 80 years - the youngest being 10, with former coach and Gymaroos founder, Doreen Wilson OAM.
The 90-year-old Forster grandmother is the oldest performer.
The Gymnaestrada is the world's largest gymnastics event, and allows the teams to showcase their gymnastic skills and talents, amongst 20,000 other gymnasts from all over the world.
The PCYC Gymaroos has been selected to perform in the prestigious FIG Gala Show, which is a showcase of gymnastics teams from all continents, and demonstrates the highest quality and variety of team gymnastics from across the globe.
The FIG Gala Show will be watched by thousands at the event, with the main show broadcast on European TV.
Four years ago the Gymaroos participated in the FIG Gala amongst the world's most talented teams, some between 70-100 strong.
This year they have partnered with Gymtastic Kidz, Picton, to create an even larger and more spectacular performance, doubling their athletes to 64.
PCYC Taree Gymaroos coach, Sarah Haye says she wants to "fill the floor" with Australia's best.
"The Picton team was definitely the best match for us to work with," Sarah said.
"I'm excited about showing the people watching the Gymnaestrada that haven't been before, because it's a really unique event.
"It's just so many people, all just inspired to be there moving together, not even a competition.
"That's what I find really inspiring, is that many people want to be involved, and there's actually no medals or anything like that.
"It's just for the joy of movement, and being together."
The adult gymnastics team, The Eastern Greys, will join the Gymaroos for the Hall Performance.
The Eastern Greys are made up of parents, grandparents, and other mature members of PCYC Taree.
For more information about the event go to worldgymnaestrada2023.com/en/.
