This handsome boy is both big in stature and big with love and affection.
Ragnar is a two-year-old staghound cross that is, unfortunately, not getting on with his brother, a litter-mate adopted at 10 weeks old.
This big goofball is still living with his owners while the caring staff at Sweet Pea Animal Hospital are assisting to find Ragnar a perfect, new home.
Ragnar is a loveable boy who can offer his humans the best of both worlds, either relaxing on the couch or zoomies in the backyard.
His loyal and loving nature makes him the perfect companion for both fun adventures and cosy nights at home.
Considering his young age, he is a calm boy with lovely manners.
He knows how to sit, stay, lay down and always sits at mealtimes to wait for the invitation to start eating.
He walks well on a lead which due to his size, makes him a breeze to take for walkies.
And, like most doggies, his hearing is greatly enhanced when treats are involved.
He is desexed, microchipped and up to date with all vaccinations and parasitic treatments.
His adoption fee is $400 which contributes towards his care. Get in touch with Sweet Pea for more.
