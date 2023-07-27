Emma Stanbury has returned to Dubbo for family reasons and has relinquished the captain- coach position for Mid Coast Football in the Northern NSW Women's Premier League.
A former Newcastle Jets, Adelaide and Canberra A-League Women's player, Stanbury took on the job this year.
"For her own health reasons she's had to move back to family at Dubbo,'' Football Mid North Coast chairman, Lance Fletcher said.
"Emma's been hanging in there as long as she could." he said.
"The players loved her and she was doing a great job.
"We're hoping she'll eventually be able to return to us.''
Only four matches remain in the season-proper.
Fielding the youngest team in the competition, the Middies have won three of 17 games so far this season.
Mid Coast is also required to travel more than any other team in the competition.
All other clubs are based in the Newcastle-Hunter area.
Football Mid North Coast technical director, Larry Bugden confirmed Peter Masterantonio would coach the Mid Coast women's premier league side for the last month of the season.
He had charge for his first game last weekend when the Middies were beaten 9-0 by Charlestown Azzurri in Newcastle.
Mid Coast plays last placed Warners Bay on Sunday at the Zone Field in Taree.
Three games remain in the competition-proper.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
