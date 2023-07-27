Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Emma Stanbury has relinquished the captain- coach position for Mid Coast Football in the Northern NSW Women's Premier League

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 27 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Stanbury has stepped down as coach of the Mid Coast women's premier league team due to health reasons.
Emma Stanbury has stepped down as coach of the Mid Coast women's premier league team due to health reasons.

Emma Stanbury has returned to Dubbo for family reasons and has relinquished the captain- coach position for Mid Coast Football in the Northern NSW Women's Premier League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.