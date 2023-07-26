FORSTER Tuncurry rugby president, Greg Harvie acknowledged the work prop, Ben Manning has done in his long association with the club.
Manning chalked up his 250th appearance with the Dolphins last Saturday in the clash against Manning Ratz, fittingly at the Peter Barclay Field at Tuncurry.
Unfortunately for the Dolphins the result didn't go their way, with the Ratz winning 27-10.
"Ben has held almost every position on the board, has always been the first to put his hand up to help at club events and he just always is there when he is needed,'' Mr Harvie said.
Congrats Benny we are all very proud of you.- Forster Tuncurry rugby president, Greg Harvie
"He is the kind of bloke you can build your club around and know that you will be in safe hands," he said.
"Congrats Benny we are all very proud of you.''
The club also conducted ladies day in conjunction with the match.
"We thank all the women in our lives including mothers, wives, girlfriends and daughters who are always there supporting our club and players.
"Ladies day was a day to show our appreciation."
