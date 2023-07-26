Great Lakes Advocate
The Dolphins fall to the Manning Ratz 27-10.

July 26 2023 - 10:00am
Ben Manning is now a 250 gamer for the Dolphins.
FORSTER Tuncurry rugby president, Greg Harvie acknowledged the work prop, Ben Manning has done in his long association with the club.

