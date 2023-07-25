THE Southern United juggernaut rolled on in the Newcastle Zone 2 football clash against Cooks Hill in Newcastle, with the Ospreys scoring a 5-1 win.
The home side caused some problems early on as they moved the ball well and were organised in possession.
However, Southern scored first at around the 15 minute mark, with a good combination between Flynn Parker and Blake Harrison, who finished well from close range.
A superb fast counter attack involving Lachie France, Roan Whiteman and Jake Camilleri saw France volleying home a superb early cross from Camilleri. A third was added before halftime with Parker on the end of a Whiteman assist.
"We let our guard slip early in the second half and this saw us concede a penalty on the back of some slightly slow ball movement while playing out,'' coach Jonathon Newman said.
"I was really pleased in how quickly we responded though, Harrison involved again to tee up Camilleri to make it 4-1.''
Nathan Hoffman added the fifth following in after a stinging shot from France.
"From then on we created multiple good chances but didn't convert,'' Newman said.
Failure to convert goal scoring opportunities, particularly in the first half proved costly for Southern United's reserve grade in the 2-0 loss to Cooks Hill. Southern United has now dropped to third place, three shy of Cooks Hills.
A fine save by Harry Ward nullified Cooks Hill's best chance to score in the first half however, the Ospreys conceded a penalty right on half time.
The second half had barely started when the referee pointed to the spot again in Cooks Hill's favour and they converted again. Barely a couple of minutes had passed when the referee awarded a third penalty to Cooks Hill in what was from the first penalty to the last a little under 10 minutes of play. The home side couldn't convert though and the score remained 2-0 to Cooks Hill.
The Ospreys really pushed hard but couldn't find the quality they needed to get back into the game.
Southern United plays Nelson Bay on Saturday at South Street, Tuncurry. This could determine the reserve grade's hopes of a top two finish. Nelson Bay leads reserve grade and sits in seventh spot in first grade.
