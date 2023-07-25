Great Lakes Advocate
Southern United turn on the power in win over Cooks Hill

July 25 2023 - 11:00am
Flynn Parker was on the goal scorer's sheet for Southern United in the 5-1 win over Cooks Hill.
THE Southern United juggernaut rolled on in the Newcastle Zone 2 football clash against Cooks Hill in Newcastle, with the Ospreys scoring a 5-1 win.

