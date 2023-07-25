SOUTHERN United's chances of finishing in the Newcastle Zone 2 reserve grade top two could come down to Saturday's game against competition leaders, Nelson Bar at South Street, Tuncurry.
The Ospreys lost to Cooks Hill last weekend and now trail Cooks Hill by three points on the competition ladder.
Three games remain before the start of the playoffs.
"This weekend really is the acid test for reserve grade,'' first grade coach, Jonathon Newman said.
"Can we bounce back from a disappointing loss?
"I think we were a little shell shocked last time we played Nelson Bay in reserve grade, and I'm confident we'll be much more organised now we understand their strengths and weaknesses.''
Nelson Bay has dominated reserve grade this year, having lost just one game.
However, it appears the Ospreys will have to win all their remaining encounters and hope Cooks Hill drops a match if they are to move into second place.
Nelson Bay sit in seventh place in first grade but are still an outside chance of making the finals and that'll be incentive for them his week, Newman said.
"Each team seems to lift when they play us now,'' Newman said.
"We're still on track for an unbeaten season, with three matches to go, and we know we just have to focus only on the next game to ensure this could become a reality.''
