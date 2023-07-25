FORSTER-Tuncurry took a step towards avoiding the Group Three Rugby League wooden spoon when drawing the match against Taree City at the Harry Elliott Oval.
The point takes the Hawks one clear of Wauchope with four matches remaining in the competition-proper.
Forster is due to play Wauchope at Wauchope in the final round on August 19.
The Hawks meet Port City (away) this weekend followed by Macleay (away) and Old Bar (home) leading into the clash against the Blues.
All three sides are set to play in this season's finals.
Forster scored seven tries to Taree's six, but their goal kickers could only land two conversions.
Taree's Nav Willett landed five goals from six attempts.
The Hawks had a chance to snatch victory when Kye Burke scored in the 80th minute, however, the goal attempt went wide.
Centre, Ashton Hilder had a memorable day for the Hawks, running in four tries.
This is Hilder's first full year in top grade.
Taree won the reserve grade 30-12.
Forster's under 18s lost 12-8 to the Bulls and now need to string together some wins if they are going to feature in the end-of-season encounters.
The Hawks are on four points, four shy of the fifth placed Bulls.
Taree led 8-0 before the Hawks responded with two tries in four minutes to Chase Nixon and Tavis Felsch to level the scores.
Taree pulled ahead with a further try.
Forster's women's league tag had the bye and are now two points shy of leaders Port City.
The Hawks league tag play Wingham on Saturday at the Harry Elliott Oval.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
