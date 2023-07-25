Great Lakes Advocate
Forster play Wauchope at Wauchope in the final round on August 19

By Mick McDonald
July 26 2023 - 7:00am
Centre, Ashton Hilder scored four tries in Forster-Tuncurry's 34-34 draw with Taree City in the Group Three match at the Harry Elliott Oval.
FORSTER-Tuncurry took a step towards avoiding the Group Three Rugby League wooden spoon when drawing the match against Taree City at the Harry Elliott Oval.

