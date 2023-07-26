FOOTBALL deserves regular access to the best venues in the Great Lakes.
Southern United coach, Jonathon Newman said this as his club readies to play finals football in the Newcastle Zone 2 competition next month.
The Ospreys are unbeaten leaders in first grade and third in reserve grade.
Southern will have a home ground advantage for the first grade grand final qualifying match and as such may look at playing at the Harry Elliott Oval, Tuncurry.
The Ospreys usually play home matches at Boronia Park in Forster or South Street in Tuncurry.
A win here could see the Ospreys earn the right to host the grand final.
"Harry Elliot Oval is a great venue that lends itself well to football,'' Newman said.
"I think only using it for seven or so senior rugby league matches in a season sees it as an under-utilised asset," he said.
"Our region has a significant proportion of its population playing football - more than any other sport - and our game deserves regular access to the best venues.''
Just three matches remain in the zone 2 season-proper.
Ten clubs contest the competition.
Southern United have an unassailable 16 point lead in first grade and are third in reserve grade, three points off second spot.
The Ospreys will play Nelson Bay at South Street on Saturday. Nelson Bay leads reserve grade
