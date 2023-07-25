It has been said that all great change begins at the dinner table.
Which is why mental health support organisation, The Men's Table has established a mission of getting Aussie blokes together to share a meal, to talk, listen, and improve their emotional wellbeing.
Since 2011 The Men's Table organisation has expanded from a group of 12 men to more than 140 "tables" across Australia.
The concept challenges aspects of what has been a reluctance among some men to discuss their problems; a situation that can lead to devastating results.
"Many men have been brought up with the idea of the 'independent, stoic man' as the best way to be, and sometimes that's really helpful, and then other times it can make for really difficult times if you're not sharing how you're feeling," The Men's Table regional host, Anthony Garnham said.
In late August the group will be running a series of introductory sessions - or "entrees" as they are termed - with events taking place in Forster, Hallidays Point, and Taree.
Each entree will see a group of about 10-12 men gather in a private setting to share a meal, and a drink if they like, and to relax and talk in a supportive and non-judgemental atmosphere.
No fixing is really about giving men the ability to listen to each other without judgement - no politics, no religion, no alpha male behaviour- The Men's Table co-founder, Ben Hughes
It provides participants with the chance to speak of things which they may otherwise feel they don't have a suitable environment in which to discuss. It also urges those in attendance to steer clear of the usual topics of work, sport and politics.
The other stipulation of the gatherings is a policy of "no fixing".
"It's about listening first and really letting the person finish what they're saying, rather than leaping in with solutions that haven't been asked for," Anthony said.
The groups are open to anyone over the age of 18, but consist predominantly of those aged 45 - 65.
They are brought together through varying circumstances, ranging from those new to a particular area, or recently separated, those who have lost a partner, or having ceased work and found their social connections disappearing.
"We get a very strong, positive feedback from women on our social media saying 'it's been good for my husband' etc, so my encouragement is to give it a go, there's no obligation, you don't have to sign anything, there's no membership fees," Anthony said.
"You can literally come along, listen to what's involved, and decide if it's something for you."
Forster Entree: Club Forster, Monday, August 28, 6:15pm to 8:45pm;
Hallidays Point Entree: Hallidays Sports Club, Tuesday, August 29, noon to 2:15pm
Taree Entree: Tuesday, August 29, 6.15pm to 8.45pm
Those interested in attending can do so by registering via themenstable.org/entree-nsw/ or by contacting Anthony Garnham on 0411 311 214
