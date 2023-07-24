Fire and Rescue NSW teams from Forster and Taree were assisted by two NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers at a fire in Tuncurry this afternoon, Monday, July 24
The brigades were called to the Bellevue Hotel, Tuncurry just after 3pm where they located the the fire, which they believed had started in the kitchen, before it spread to surrounding areas of the building.
Fire fighters were required to wear special breathing apparatus and had to use extensive equipment to bring the flames under control.
An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire, and fire fighters are yet to determine when it is safe before handing the building back to the operators.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
