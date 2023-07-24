Great Lakes Advocate
Fire fighters were called to the scene just after 3pm this afternoon

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated July 24 2023 - 8:01pm, first published 5:32pm
Pictures Martin Von Stoll.
Fire and Rescue NSW teams from Forster and Taree were assisted by two NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers at a fire in Tuncurry this afternoon, Monday, July 24

Local News

