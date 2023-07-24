Temporary closure of Forster Ocean Baths

Foster Ocean Baths will be closed to the public from tomorrow, Tuesday, July 25 until next Monday, July 31 for maintenance work, weather permitting.
The ocean baths will be closed for cleaning and re-painting to enhance the pool's appearance.
The baths are located in North Street, Forster, adjacent to the patrolled Forster Main Beach.
This swimming spot is popular with both tourists and locals, and is home to the Forster Mud Crabs, a local swimming group.
Forster Ocean Baths, also known as The Bull Ring, officially opened on the January 18, 1936, and has maintained the original charm of the pool construction since that time.
The pool is cleaned monthly which requires it to be completely emptied of water.
All walls are pressured cleaned and marine growth is removed off the sides of the structure.
Sand is removed from the base of the pool and replaced with fresh sand. The enclosure is then filled with fresh ocean water.
A MidCoast Council spokesperson said they appreciated the community's patience during this maintenance work.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.