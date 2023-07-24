Great Lakes Advocate
The baths will close tomorrow for a week

Updated July 24 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:30pm
Temporary closure of Forster Ocean Baths
Temporary closure of Forster Ocean Baths

Foster Ocean Baths will be closed to the public from tomorrow, Tuesday, July 25 until next Monday, July 31 for maintenance work, weather permitting.

Local News

