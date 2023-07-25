Great Lakes Advocate
Roadwork on Stroud Hill Road, Nooroo to begin soon

July 25 2023 - 10:00am
The project is part of MidCoast Council's $100 million road program to improve MidCoast roads, which is partly funded by the NSW State Government. Photo supplied.
Motorists travelling along Stroud Hill Road, Nooroo can look forward to a more consistent, comfortable journey with improvements scheduled to begin in coming weeks.

