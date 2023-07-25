Motorists travelling along Stroud Hill Road, Nooroo can look forward to a more consistent, comfortable journey with improvements scheduled to begin in coming weeks.
And, if the weather was kind, work could be completed for Christmas.
The work will involve the reconstruction of the road surface, which will improve safety and provide a smoother travelling surface for road users.
Short delays may occur, with traffic reduced to one lane, as well as stop-and-go conditions at times.
Drivers are advised to plan extra journey time.
For more information, please visit: midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Your-Council/Our-news/News-releases/100-million-package-to-improve-roads-across-MidCoast.
