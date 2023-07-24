Councillors Dheera Smith and Jeremy Miller have given notice of their intention to move a motion supporting the Uluru Statement from the Heart and the Parliament Referendum (the yes case).
They also have asked the general manager, Adrian Panuccio to initiate a council information and community education strategy.
In a joint statement, the pair said the MidCoast Council area was home to 6.9 per cent of First Nations people.
"Community Strategic Plan states that we have "a significant opportunity to embrace Indigenous cultures and enhance the inclusiveness of our community.
"While our Aboriginal Strategic Plan is still under consultation, key concerns have shown to be health, housing, jobs and education."
The notice of motion will be debated at this week's July monthly ordinary meeting at Yalawanyi Ganya, Taree south on Wednesday, July 26 from 2pm.
Also on the agenda for discussion was the inclusion of a bottle shop at the FoodWorks supermarket, Charlotte Bay.
Council had received 35 submissions opposing the project, while 23 were in favour.
Putting forward his recommendation, MidCoast Council senior development planner, Craig Wilkinson believed the development was not suitable for the site primarily due to traffic impacts.
Strategy and projects manager, Amanda Hatton has proposed councillors consider the development of a master plan for Old Bar Park.
Old Bar Park is a key precinct within the Old Bar community and provides a range of sporting, event, tourism and recreational activities, Ms Hatton said.
"In recognising the importance of this space to the community it is proposed that a master plan be developed for the park to provide a strategic vision for future development of the site."
The complete agenda is available on the MidCoast Council website https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Your-Council/Council-meetings/Agendas-and-minutes
