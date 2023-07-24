Great Lakes Advocate
The notice of motion will be debated at this week's MidCoast Council ordinary meeting

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated July 25 2023 - 8:30am, first published 7:00am
MidCoast Council will hold its July monthly ordinary meeting this Wednesday. Picture supplied.
MidCoast Council will hold its July monthly ordinary meeting this Wednesday. Picture supplied.

Councillors Dheera Smith and Jeremy Miller have given notice of their intention to move a motion supporting the Uluru Statement from the Heart and the Parliament Referendum (the yes case).

