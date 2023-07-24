Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Incumbent, John Quinn returned to the top job

By Anne Evans
Updated July 25 2023 - 3:23pm, first published July 24 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Forster Surf Life Saving Club life members, Denise Morgan and Dave Keating. Picture Anne Evans.
New Forster Surf Life Saving Club life members, Denise Morgan and Dave Keating. Picture Anne Evans.

Long-time Forster Surf Life Saving Club president, John Quin was returned to the top job during the club's annual general meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.