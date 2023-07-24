Long-time Forster Surf Life Saving Club president, John Quin was returned to the top job during the club's annual general meeting.
For the first time in 50 years, Forster Surf Life Saving Club had to find an alternative venue for the 2023 annual general meeting.
Earlier this year the old clubhouse was demolished to make way for a new building.
Speaking in the green storage shed venue (adjacent to the the new site), president, John Quinn, re-iterated the club's mission statement: To keep Forster Beach safe for the public to enjoy with a commitment to protecting and saving life.
This, he said, was achieved by patrolling members who logged an impressive. 3855 hours.
However, Mr Quinn warned: "We need to retain our existing patrolling members to ensure that we do not overburden our members by having to do too much.
"In addition, there is a need to gain new patrolling members which, this year, mainly occurred through acquiring enthusiastic nipper parents."
Mr Quinn thanked the club executive, patrolling members, nipper age managers, water safety officers, and the support operations personnel through their uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV) and rescue water crafts (RWC).
Special thanks went to the new building sub-committee, under the leadership of Ron Hartley, and the fund raising sub-committee, led by Geoff Purcell.
He also recognised the critical support of sponsors, in particular major sponsor, the Forster Bowling Club Group.
Quinn received a special vote of thanks from the assembled club members for bringing the construction of the new club to reality.
He replied that, even in recent times, things have not been easy with the construction process.
Fees have exceeded $600,000 while the asbestos removal added delays and a further $100,000 to costs.
He did, however, acknowledge the massive support of the MidCoast Council in providing $800,000 to ensure the financial viability of the project.
Before the election of office bearers for the 2023-24 surf season, major acknowledgments were announced.
National Service Medals, for those members who have recorded at least 30 hours duties per year over a span of 15 years, had already this year been awarded to Michael Coulton, Cathy Quinn, Jim Wills, Greg Randall, John Quinn and Simon Lee.
To this list, Hany Ibrahim and Bruce Higgs were added when they received their National Service Medals at this AGM.
There were seven life members present at the beginning of the AGM, by the end of the meeting there were nine with Denise Morgan and Dave Keating joining this illustrious group.
Denise has served the club in many roles: 12 years as treasurer, more as assistant treasurer, booking officer, bar staff, barbecue organiser, active patrol member, fundraiser, function co-ordinator, and multiple selections as Club Person of the Year.
Dave has likewise had a long history of active patrolling, served as boat captain for 18 years, leader of work parties and multiple selections as Club Person of the Year.
In addition, he is facilities officer and equipment director.
Critically, he became the club maintenance aficionado especially in recent years when the old building was suffering from serious structural issues requiring replacement and sectioning off.
In terms of leadership for the next surf season, John Quinn was returned president for 2023-24. Bruce Higgs was elected director of life saving, Karen Kelly, director of administration, Beth Lee, patrol director and youth development officer, Troy Brooks, director of surf sports, Nova Grosvenor, junior activities (nippers) director, Jim Wills, director of education, Brad Verdich, boat captain, Cathy Quinn, registrar, Amanda Williams, social director, Julie Wilcox, first aid officer, Simon Lee, radio officer, Anne Evans, publicity and media officer. Ron Hartley, bar manager and building committee chair manager, Braydan Lee, junior club captain, Sheridan Carol-Jones, social committee chair manager, and Geoff Purcell, building fundraising chair manager.
