Forget the batons, pom-poms, and flags - today's modern cheerleaders are more into cartwheels, tumbling and high energy lifting.
Girls and boys from across Forster, Hallidays Point and Taree rolled onto the Club Forster stage last weekend to celebrate the official opening of cheerleading competition season.
One hundred athletes from Great Lakes Cheerleading and Holy Name Primary, Hallidays Point public and Chatham high schools showcased the real sport of cheerleading.
Great Lakes Cheerleading program director, Shayla Sanders was thrilled with the turnout.
"We have grown in numbers so much this year," Shayla said.
And, with the growing popularity of the sport, the skill set of Australian representatives also has developed.
At a recent international event in the United States the Australia team returned home with gold and silver medals ahead of 13 teams in the elite division.
"They have been doing really well."
Now elevated to the premier level, the Australian team - coached by Shayla - will meet the US team at next year's event.
