Ben Manning reaches 250 game milestone for Forster

July 24 2023 - 12:00pm
Ben Manning has notched his 250th game for Forster Dolphins
There was a lot to be happy about on Saturday, with the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins Rugby Club hosting Ladies Day while stalwart Ben Manning played his 250th first grade game in the clash against Manning River Ratz, an incredible achievement and one that's not likely to happen again any time soon.

