There was a lot to be happy about on Saturday, with the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins Rugby Club hosting Ladies Day while stalwart Ben Manning played his 250th first grade game in the clash against Manning River Ratz, an incredible achievement and one that's not likely to happen again any time soon.
After having to regrettably forfeit last week, the women's team were back in good numbers and good spirits looking to build some momentum into the last few games of the regular season and pushing towards the finals.
As they always do, the start was strong and they really got into the game making the Ratz work for possession and territory. Forster let in a couple of tries in quick succession, which put them on the back foot.
The girls stuck to the structures they have been practicing at training which resulted in Gabby Bolt going over for a try bringing them back to within seven points.
Unfortunately, that was as close as it got with the Ratz scoring two quick tries to put the game which ended 32-10 out of our reach.
Forster, as is their trademark, tried right up until the final whistle. Special mention to Lallira Simon getting the three points for best on ground and her sister Mia Simon was the players' player.
THE crowd gave Mr 250, Ben Manning, a rousing reception as he entered the field for the 250th time as a Dolphin.
The team was keen to put in a great performance and give Ben the result he deserved. As has often been the case this year, the game was an arm wrestle.
Unfortunately for the Dolphins, Manning gained the upper hand, running in 22 unanswered points. This was not due to any lack of attacking raids or willingness in defence from the Dolphins. They just couldn't find the right pass at the right time and missed important tackles.
Manning played a part in setting up a Neil Flanders' try, going down a short blindside and using his sublime hands to beat the opposition to create an overlap.
Sean Hassett put in a big game on both sides of the ball and is really building up to a strong finish to the year. Kaleb Trudgett, who is the club's Mr Reliable, was rewarded with a try just before fulltime. Although the score of 24-10 may not reflect it, the boys gave it everything they could to get the win and have a lot of positives to take into the next game in two weeks.
Forster Rugby Club president, Greg Harvie, acknowledged Ben Manning, not only for his 250 games, but for all he has done for the club in that time.
"He has held almost every position on the board, has always been the first to put his hand up to help at club events and he just always is there when he is needed,'' Mr Harvie said.
"He is the kind of bloke you can build your club around and know that you will be in safe hands. Congrats Benny we are all very proud of you.
"We also would like to thank all the women in our lives including mothers, wives, girlfriends and daughters who are always there supporting our club and players. Ladies Day was a day to show our appreciation.''
