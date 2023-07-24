Great Lakes surf life saving clubs have dominated major awards in this year's Newcastle Permanent Lower North Coast Surf Lifesaving Branch Awards of Excellence.
Katie Tisdell from Forster was crowned the youth life saver of the year, while Scott Graham from Cape Hawke was life saver of the year.
Junior life savers of the year were awarded to Manning members, Jack Drury, Crowdy Head and Lucy Miller, Taree Old Bar.
The largest gathering in many years was attended the events held at Club Forster last Saturday, July 22.
Official guests included newly appointed Surf Life Saving NSW president, Peter Agnew ESM, Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson ,MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin, Newcastle Permanent Building Society mobile lending manager, Craig Fuller and seven branch Life Members.
"Tonight we gather to celebrate the extraordinary members of Surf Life Saving who contribute so much of their lives to the Lower North Coast," president, Ross Blowers said.
"Their actions ensure the protection of life and property for all of our residents and visitors."
Mr Blowers shared branch clubs patrolled a 135 kilometre stretch of coastline from Crowdy Head to Seal Rocks, which was the longest stretch protected by any NSW branch.
This presents challenges associated with isolation by tyrannies of time, distance, geography and limited populace, he said.
In resolving issues between and within stakeholders, both internal and external to surf life saving, he paraphrased the Federal government's international relationship guideline: "We will cooperate when we can, disagree when we must, and engage in the best interests of members of Surf Life Saving Lower North Coast."
During his visit, Mr Agnew dropped by all clubs.
He commended members for their attitude of brave feats and quiet accomplishments, their passion for the onerous tasks they undertook and their 'can-do' attitude.
He was, however, aware of challenges facing NSW coastline life savers.
"There were 54 drownings along our coastline last season," he said.
"We are suffering member burnout.
"Many smaller clubs are struggling to fulfil their charter to save lives, create great Australians and build better communities."
Despite these issues, he was in awe of extraordinary, and inspiring commitment of those who serve.
Cr Pontin, offered her debt of gratitude to all surf life savers in the local government area.
She added her special congratulations to those nominated for Awards of Excellence and to those who were judged to be the winning recipients.
She said MidCoast Council highly valued services offered by the Lower North Coast Branch as evidenced by a recent major grant to ensure the completion of the new Forster Surf Club building.
Mrs Thompson said she was privileged to be present at the awards ceremony.
She also acknowledged the support local surf clubs had received from her predecessor, (the late) Stephen Bromhead, and said she would follow his example.
Several members of the major sponsor, Newcastle Permanent addressed the get-together.
Mr Fuller, said his organisation had had a partnership with NSW Surf Life Saving from the Central Coast through to the Queensland Border for 15 years.
This support has enabled the purchase of equipment and the recruitment, training and retention of life savers.
He applauded clubs for safeguarding the 150,000 beach-going visitors, making 28 rescues, applying 106 first aid treatments and 2,000 preventative actions during the 2022-2023 surf season.
Representatives from all six branch clubs, Crowdy Head, Taree Old Bar, Black Head, Forster, Cape Hawke and Pacific Palms, were on hand to congratulate the nominees and winners of Awards of Excellence which were presented under a number of categories.
Surf Sports Awards
Member Services Awards
Education Awards
Lifesaving Awards
Duty Officers
Support Operations Awards
President's Awards
Anne Evans, Forster, citation - Anne, through her articles in the local press, has and continues to raise the profile and public awareness of the activities of surf lifesaving through her ability to distil the underlying message regarding events and personnel and then to report factually with empathy.
Leigh Croker, Crowdy Head, citation - Leigh, with his support vehicles (RWC and UAV) expertise and his aquatic rescue qualifications, has assisted within SLS and police, SES and RFS on multiple occasions, including recent events such as the fires of 2019 and the floods of 2021.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.