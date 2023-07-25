Great Lakes Cinema 3 is at the dawn of a new era as final preparations are being put into place for an exciting transformation, a transformation which promises to elevate movie-watching experiences to the next level in Tuncurry.
Next week the movie theatre will close for approximately four weeks for what owner, Peter Howard said was a long overdue renovation.
The overhaul was scheduled for 2020; but like so many projects COVID-19 put an end to the plan.
"It's taken this long to get back on our feet," Peter said.
New carpet will be laid throughout the foyer and auditorium, while more comfortable seating will be installed across all three cinemas.
Two rows of premium, recliner-style seating will ensure movie watching is a more enjoyable experience.
Peter said he was positive moviegoers would be impressed and delighted with the new seating arrangements and style.
"We have been very careful with our selection."
The entire seating project has been a carefully selected, balancing act.
"We had to balance the desire for premier seating and to make sure we had enough seating during capacity screening times."
We believe the renovation will bring us in line with the best of city cinemas.- Great Lakes Cinema 3, Peter Howard
With the inclusion of a premier section, seating has been reduced from just over 500 to about 430.
The much improved theatre also would include a revamped Candy Bar and the inclusion of a wine bar, while the original movie digital menu board would been upgraded to reflect a more modern interior.
Our patrons can now relax and enjoy a wine at the movies, Peter said.
While many of the improvements are internal, outside the original 24-year-old billboard advertising screening times and movies will be replaced, while the air-conditioning plant will be replaced.
"Our customers expect more in 2023.
"We believe the renovation will bring us in line with the best of city cinemas."
Much of the $750,000 renovation has been undertaken by local contractors, which the exception of carpet and seating.
"We are excited to present our vision for the way our cinema."
To ensure movie-goers get their Barbie and Oppenheimer fixes, the cinema will be closed from next Thursday, August 4 and will re-open later in the month.
The temporary closure is the first in the cinema's 24 history - except for COVID-19.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
