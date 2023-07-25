Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Welcome to a new era of cinematic enchantment

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
July 25 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Great Lakes Cinema 3, Tuncurry owner operators, Peter and Jaire Howard. Picture Jeanene Duncan.
Great Lakes Cinema 3, Tuncurry owner operators, Peter and Jaire Howard. Picture Jeanene Duncan.

Great Lakes Cinema 3 is at the dawn of a new era as final preparations are being put into place for an exciting transformation, a transformation which promises to elevate movie-watching experiences to the next level in Tuncurry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.