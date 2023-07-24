Calling for answers to Forster-Tuncurry's boating woes

The Forster Tuncurry community is being badly damaged by the failure to address basic issues that support business and tourism.
The commercial and recreational boating community have been promised a new slipway at Tuncurry for over six years.
Now we hear it may be closed because insufficient funds have been allocated to undertake the project.
Where will commercial, rescue and private boats go to be repaired or serviced now?
Nelsons Bay, Coffs Harbour or will these industries decline further?
Today the Amaroo set sail for a better business environment because of the failure to dredge the navigation channels.
Thousands of tourists can't enjoy the whale watching season, reducing visitor numbers and local income.
What we need is attention to the basics by state and local governments, not grand plans for a new bridge or public hospital which will never happen .
