The time is drawing near for the fifth annual Cundletown Motor Show and Markets. It is just 16 days away happening on Sunday, August 6 from 8am.
It looks like a beauty coming up. I have had enquiries from far and wide.
A new starter for this year will be the DONK Club from Nabiac with their stationary engine display.
Entry is FREE for both participants and spectators. Lots of prizes on offer. NO JUDGING every entrant receives a raffle ticket and prizes are drawn that way. Everybody has an equal chance.
Motorcycles are also most welcome.
The local Highway Patrol will be in attendance to show off either their Chrysler 300C or BMW pursuit car. Police are most happy to answer questions you may have about road rules and road safety.
A number of other exhibits with a difference will be at the show.
Across the road in the grounds of the old Uniting Church will be the community markets. A great opportunity to buy Birthday or Christmas gifts at a bargain price.
If you have a set of wheels you are proud of bring it along to show and share or simply come and have a look at the markets.
Market enquiries - Megan 0425 265 632
Vehicle enquiries - Chris 0414 945 393
