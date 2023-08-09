Unravel the mysteries of Bitcoin with new video series

Even with Bitcoin's value and wide adoption, the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto remains a a mystery. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content for Binance Australia.

In 2008, an anonymous individual, or group of individuals, using the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto created a digital currency.



Developed in response to the Global Financial Crisis, Satoshi Nakamoto's aim was to provide a more transparent and decentralised peer-to-peer financial system free from the control of banks and government.



That currency was Bitcoin, the world's first cryptocurrency. Today, it's the world's largest by market cap and the most widely known of the thousands of cryptocurrencies that followed in its footsteps.



And fascinatingly, the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto remains unknown, one of the most intriguing mysteries of the 21st century.



It's not the only mystery around this pioneering creation - while most people will have heard of Bitcoin, the complex intricacies of how it works, how you buy it, store it and what you can use it for remains a curious enigma for the majority of us.



Fortunately, there is a quick and easy way to boost your knowledge about the original cryptocurrency that rose meteorically in value and laid the technological groundwork for the new era of digital currencies.



Binance Australia, the local arm of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has added a new online video series to its online library focusing on the fascinating world of Bitcoin.



The series breaks down various aspects of Bitcoin; its origin, the proof of work consensus mechanism and the blockchain - the digital public ledger where all transactions are recorded, the practical uses of Bitcoin, and the possible risks and challenges.



As well as exploring purchasing, storing, and how to secure Bitcoin, it debunks some of the common myths that have attached to the virtual currency.

It explains how the combination of blockchain technology, mining, nodes, small block size and the proof of work consensus creates the secure and decentralised financial system that's changing the way we think about money. Around the world it is estimated there are around 190 million users of Bitcoin.

"Our goal is to provide everyone, from the cryptocurious to seasoned crypto enthusiasts with the essential knowledge and insights to better understand the complexities of Bitcoin and its ever-growing impact on finance and technology," said Binance Australia Marketing Manager Liam O'Doherty.

"Bitcoin's innovative features have inspired the creation of thousands of other cryptocurrencies and over the years its gained widespread acceptance with many businesses and online platforms now accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment - there are even Bitcoin ATMs popping up around the world making it even easier than ever to buy and sell this digital currency."

Mr O'Doherty said some of the main benefits for Bitcoin users included its decentralised network, which offers increased security and immutablity, and its offer of a faster and often cheaper way to transfer money around the world.

"Importantly and unlike FIAT currencies Bitcoin also has a programmatic finality of supply which is capped at 21 million Bitcoins making it near impossible to debase or print," he said

"Plus it provides global accessibility being permissionless, allowing anyone with an internet connection to participate in the Bitcoin network."

