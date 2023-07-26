FOOTBALL Mid North Coast (FMNC) is looking at what grounds might be available in this area should Southern United qualify to host the Newcastle Zone 2 grand final this season.
The Ospreys are unbeaten competition leaders in first grade and have already clinched the premiership with four rounds remaining before the playoffs.
Southern has earned the right to be promoted to a higher grade league next year, regardless of what happens in the finals.
Coach, Jonathon Newman said earlier this year he expected the Ospreys would be granted a home semi-final, but he thought the grand final would be played at a neutral venue in Newcastle.
However, FMNC chairman, Lance Fletcher said the zone would look into the possibility of playing the match at the Harry Elliott Oval, Tuncurry, should the Ospreys earn the right to host the game, expected to be played on Saturday, September 16.
"We'll put in an application for the grand final,'' Mr Fletcher said.
"There's no guarantee but we've certainly been asked to apply.
"It would be great for football in our area if we could get the grand final here.''
Mr Fletcher understood the Elliott Oval had been booked by the Forster-Tuncurry Hawks Rugby League Club.
"That's the problem with the (MidCoast) council booking system, the Hawks have to cover their backsides to book the ground right through to (Group Three) grand final week,'' Mr Fletcher said.
However, there's no chance the Elliott Oval would be required for Group Three grand final day, which is also September 16.
"I'm just waiting to hear from council,'' Mr Fletcher said.
He added the zone could look at playing the match at other grounds here, although the Elliott Oval, which is fenced, meaning a gate can be charged and also has a grandstand, would be the preferred option.
Newcastle Football runs the Zone 2 competition.
