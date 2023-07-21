Letter: MidCoast Council's water strategy doesn't go far enough

Your story MidCoast Council Our Water Our Future 2050 water security document on exhibition (GLA online July 20) is a comprehensive and well-constructed document. One councillor got it partially right when she noted: "there is still a lot to be done."
Unfortunately, this strategy does not go far enough. Our water, our future needs to go beyond current "best practices", such as off-river water storage (dam).
This just won't cut it in the world of tomorrow where increasingly unreliable rainfall and poor or non-existent river flows will mean little or no water to store. This will be worsened by the prospect of increasing population and therefore supply demand increases. The time lag to develop this will only exaggerate the strategy's poverty.
More radical strategies are required now to provide water security. The most obvious is the recycling and reuse of as much of the existing available water as possible. This needs to not only be for greening recreational areas or for use in agriculture, though of course this is important. We must face the issue of recycling our most valuable asset, our water, for future human consumption.
We cannot wait for 10, 20 or 30 years for this to occur. This council needs to look at this now and move directly to developing the means to make this happen sooner than later.
Recycled water stored in a dam will then be a vital component of sustaining a more secure water supply instead of much of it just being wasted.
MidCoast Council, do not hesitate.
Chris and Heath Abbott, Taree
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.