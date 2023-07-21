Great Lakes Advocate
July 21 2023 - 1:00pm
Letter: MidCoast Council's water strategy doesn't go far enough
Your story MidCoast Council Our Water Our Future 2050 water security document on exhibition (GLA online July 20) is a comprehensive and well-constructed document. One councillor got it partially right when she noted: "there is still a lot to be done."

