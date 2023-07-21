Improvements to the Pacific Palms Bowling Club bistro area moved a step closer after receiving a Federal government grant towards the project.
Earlier this week Member for Lyne, David Gillespie announced the government had put $15,000 towards the $44,300 upgrade project.
The funding had been made available under the eighth round of the Stronger Communities program which provided $150,000 in assistance towards local community projects in each electorate across Australia.
"These improvements to the bistro's operations will see the installation of a new commercial oven, food preparation and wash up area and additional storage for the back of house area," Dr Gillespie said.
"The upgrade will support the club's efforts to improve the range of food offerings for members and guests, better cater for the many community and social events, carnivals and other functions ensuring the viability of the bistro's long-term operations," he said.
Dr Gillespie said this round of funding was designed to support volunteer and community groups which weren't able to fundraise or haven't the means to provide matching funding.
These improvements to the bistro's operations will see the installation of a new commercial oven, food preparation and wash up area and additional storage for the back of house area.- Member for Lyne, David Gillespie
"This program has always been very popular since its inception.
"In this latest round, more than 80 organisations across the Lyne electorate applied for more than $1.5-million towards over $2-million in local community projects."
This program allows groups to apply for grants of between $2500 and $20,000 without matching funding and up to 20 groups will be awarded funding per electorate.
Local governing bodies and organisations that fall under them are only eligible to apply for up to 50 per cent of the project costs and provide matching funding.
Dr Gillespie said he had written to the Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development & Local Government, Catherine King, and the Shadow Minister, Bridget McKenzie, suggesting the program be continued and expanded.
"This is an important program for many local community organisations, particularly in regional and rural areas where we could have easily invested ten times the funding we were allocated locally towards community projects," Dr Gillespie said.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.