Federal government allocates $15,000 towards major club improvements

July 21 2023 - 12:00pm
Pacific Palms Bowling Club director, Jenny Doyle, David Gillespie, secretary/manager, Ashley Lambert and president, Ron Robinson following the announcement. Picture supplied.
Improvements to the Pacific Palms Bowling Club bistro area moved a step closer after receiving a Federal government grant towards the project.

