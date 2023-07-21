The Nabiac Automotive Swap Meet is back for 2023 and getting ready to raise money for Camp Quality and Tuncurry-Forster Marine Rescue.
The annual fundraiser is conducted by the Taree and District Vintage and Classic Motorcycle Club and will be held in the grounds at the rear of the National Motorcycle Museum, Clarkson Street, Nabiac on on Sunday, July 30.
Since the inaugural swap in 2003 the reputation of this annual event has grown considerably, so much so that both traders and buyers from interstate frequently make the journey.
Organisers are expecting about 100 traders in attendance, with both new and used parts as well as complete machines.
However, they have stipulated a policy of no trash and treasure or bric-a-brac from exhibitors.
This is for truck, car and motorcycle machines and or parts only.
Gates for buyers open at 7am with the proceeds of the $5 admission going to Camp Quality and the Tuncurry - Forster Marine Rescue, which will be undertaking the catering.
Traders only will be admitted at noon on Saturday, July 29.
Sites are to be booked by ringing the museum on 0474 788 132 between 10am and 3pm daily or email chainsew@hotmail.com.
