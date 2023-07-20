A $13,360 Federal government grant has been allocated to the Stroud Road Community Hall and Progress Association.
Part of the $150,000 Stronger Communities program, monies would be put towards much needed improvements for the hall.
The project would involve upgrades to the internal plumbing to include hand-washing facilities in the kitchen, as well as the construction of a utility cupboard with a concealed cleaner's station, and improved capture and management of external storm-water drainage to mitigate reoccurring sub-floor moisture issues.
"It was great to catch up with the progress association and wider Stroud Road community to discuss their plans for the upgrades," Dr Gillespie said.
"The hall is an invaluable community asset, wholly independently community owned and operated.
"I'm very pleased to have been able to secure $13,360 to assist in the upgrades."
Dr Gillespie said this round of funding was designed to support volunteer and community groups which weren't able to fundraise or haven't the means to provide matching funding.
"This program has always been very popular since its inception.
"In this latest round, more than 80 organisations across the Lyne electorate applied for more than $1.5 million towards over $2 million in local community projects."
The program enables groups to apply for grants of between $2500 and $20,000 without matching funding and up to 20 groups will be awarded funding per electorate.
Local governing bodies and organisations that fall under them are only eligible to apply for up to 50 per cent of the project costs and provide matching funding.
Dr Gillespie said he had written to the Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development & Local Government, Catherine King and the Shadow Minister Bridget McKenzie suggesting the program be continued and expanded.
"This is an important program for many local community organisations, particularly in regional and rural areas where we could have easily invested ten times the funding we were allocated locally towards community projects," Dr Gillespie said.
