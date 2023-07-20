The future of the Tuncurry Boat Maintenance Facility is uncertain after a multi-million dollar State government maritime stimulus package was pulled and diverted to a project in Tweed Heads.
The government announced the $4.9 million package had been set aside to upgrade the aging facility back in early 2021.
That funding was never received.
Securing the grant has been nine-year battle for Wallis Lake Fishermen's Co-op, which co-leases the slipway from Crown Lands (Transport for NSW).
Boaties will now have to travel either north to Port Macquarie or south to Nelson Bay slipways to undertake repairs or maintenance work.
But, not all boats can travel to these sites, co-op manager, Suzie McEnally said.
"My argument is that we have more boat registrations per capita in our area than anywhere else in the whole of NSW," Ms McEnally said.
"We also have more boat ramps and vessel moorings and oyster growers in NSW," she said.
"We feel like we have always been left out."
Ms McEnally said the slipway had undergone a number of 'bandaid' type repairs over the years.
However, these have not been enough to ensure the deteriorating slipway was safe for use by the public and met controls to protect the surrounding marine environment.
This is a devastating blow to our community, the co-op, the fishermen and the huge volume of recreational boats that use this facility.- Wallis Lake Fishermen's Co-op manager, Suzie McEnally
"This is a devastating blow to our community, the co-op, the fishermen and the huge volume of recreational boats that use this facility.
"This now means our project has no future, no answers other than to see if government can find the millions of dollars again to start this project over again."
Ms McEnally said new rails and cradle were the two biggest and essential components needed to get the slipway up and running again.
Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson has asked Minister for Transport, Jo Haylen to reinstate the funding.
Mrs Thompson believed it was essential to prioritise the safety and convenience of the local boating community, which now face the inconvenience of traveling to distant facilities such as Crowdy Head or Newcastle.
" I firmly believe that the local community, the Wallis Lake Fishermen's Co-op, and the countless recreational boaters deserve a properly equipped facility that ensures their safety and supports the local economy," she said.
The Tuncurry community is counting on their commitment to fulfil the promises made and secure a sustainable future for the Tuncurry Boat Maintenance Facility, Mrs Thompson said.
The Tuncurry boat maintenance facility (slipway) has been in operation in various forms since the establishment of Tuncurry in 1875.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
