For the first time since 1875 Tuncurry is without a boat maintenance facility (slipway).

By Jeanene Duncan
Updated July 20 2023 - 12:21pm, first published 12:00pm
"My argument is that we have more boat registrations per capita in our area than anywhere else in the whole of NSW," Ms McEnally said. Picture Scott Calvin.
The future of the Tuncurry Boat Maintenance Facility is uncertain after a multi-million dollar State government maritime stimulus package was pulled and diverted to a project in Tweed Heads.

