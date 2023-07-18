FORSTER-Tuncurry is one of five teams vying for fourth and fifth places on the Group Three Rugby League under 18 competition ladder.
After a slow start to the season the Hawks, coached by Tony Clifton, are now just two points outside the four.
However, it's a tightly bunched field.
While Port Sharks, Port City and Macleay Valley have cleared away, Wauchope, Taree City and Wingham are sitting on six points with Forster-Tuncurry and Old Bar on four.
Five matches remain before the start of the semi-finals.
The Hawks will host Taree City on Saturday if what will be a must-win game if they are to feature in the playoffs.
Forster's women's league tag side is currently in second place and have the bye this weekend.
Five teams contest the league tag premiership.
The Hawks are on 14 points, two shy of leaders Port City and four clear of Taree City.
Forster's senior grades are playing for pride for the remainder of the season.
Neither can make the semi-finals and would be looking to avoid the wooden spoon.
This week the first grade will meet a Taree City side desperate to stay in the race for a top five berth.
The Bulls upset premiers Port City last match.
Meanwhile, Forster players Tavis Felsch, Kye Wilkinson, Liam Simon and Beau Lowry played in last weekend's Group Three All Stars/Indigenous All Stars games at Wingham, Felsch and Wilkinson in the 18s and Simon and Lowry in first grade.
Group Three All Stars won the first grade 42-18 and the under 18s 30-16.
The Indigenous All Stars took out the women's tackle game 28-20.
