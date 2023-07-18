Bats are good for your garden - here's how to attract them

Bats are very good for your garden, and you should definitely welcome their presence. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

For reasons that are unclear, bats have long been considered dangerous, diseased animals that should be avoided at all costs. Maybe the Dracula films have had something to do with this. But then you'd think the Batman films would perhaps sway popular opinion back towards the bats' favour. Alas, many people continue to regard them with suspicion, fear, and disdain.

That's a real pity, because most of the stuff you've heard about bats is untrue. In reality, bats are gentle, passive creatures that wisely avoid human contact whenever possible. The vast majority of them are not blood-suckers. They are not rodents but mammals. It's true that bats are a potential vector for rabies, but no more so than raccoons, skunks, woodchucks, or foxes. (Never handle bats, or any other wild animal, with your bare hands.)

Most importantly, bats serve a critical role in the ecosystem. Many species of bat eat more than half their weight in insects every night; their diet consists of mosquitoes, moths, beetles, and gnats, all of which can damage your garden. They're also active pollinators. Over 300 fruit species - including mangoes, bananas, and guavas - rely on pollination from bats. And if that weren't enough, bat droppings (aka guano) is an effective natural fertiliser.

So yes, bats are very good for your garden, and you should definitely welcome their presence. Keep reading to learn how to attract bats to your garden.

Install a bat house

Putting up a wooden bat house or bat box is perhaps the best means of attracting bats to your garden and keeping them there. Bat houses are similar to bird houses except that they have long, narrow openings at the bottom instead of a round hole in the centre.

Size, location, and temperature are crucial. Bats roost in warm environments, so you need to ensure that your bad house gets plenty of sun exposure. When it comes to size, bigger is generally better. Mother bats require a lot of space to raise their pups.

As for location, your bat house must be at least 4-6 metres above the ground. Ideally, there will be a fresh water source nearby so that the mother bat can easily access it from her roost. Streams, ponds, fountains, and even bird baths can provide the necessary water.

You can purchase a prefab bat house online and have it delivered by an overnight courier service. Alternatively, you can build one yourself. Be aware that it's a fairly involved process; here is a good resource to help get you started.

By installing a bat house, you're not only benefiting your garden. You're also helping to protect bats which are under constant threat due to habitat destruction.

Install a pond or fountain

We stated before that bats require a steady and reliable source of water near their shelter. If the area surrounding your garden is devoid of natural sources like streams, creeks, and ponds, consider adding an artificial pond or fountain to your garden. Doing so makes it far more likely that bats will decide to roost in or near your yard.

A bird bath can have the same effect. Note, however, that bats swoop down and drink on the fly, so the bird bath must be large enough to accommodate this. If you buy a bird bath over the internet, use a cost comparison tool to find the best parcel delivery quote.

Plant strategically

Enticing bats to your garden can be as simple as planting the right types of plants. Bats are nocturnal, which means they go around hunting for food (i.e. insects) at nighttime. The more insects you have around your garden at night, the more bats you're likely to see.

Therefore, you want plenty of night-blooming plants and flowers in your garden. By directly attracting insects, these plants indirectly attract bats. Native plants are best in that they most easily draw in native insects. Insects and pollinators also tend to prefer aromatic flowers with strong fragrances and light colours.

The following plants tend to work well for this purpose:

Evening primrose

Night-blooming jasmine

Four o'clocks

Moonflower

Gardenia augusta

Japanese wisteria

Tuberose

Nicotiana

Eschew pesticides