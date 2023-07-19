Great Lakes Advocate
Lawn Bowls

By Noel James
July 19 2023 - 1:00pm
Zone 11 reserve triples champions Dean Maher, Chris Williams and Adam Durkot from Forster.
THE final of the Zone 11 bowls reserve triples championship saw Di Smith, Anton Mah and Jarred Small, Tuncurry Beach up against Dean Maher, Chris Williams and Adam Durkot from Forster.

