THE final of the Zone 11 bowls reserve triples championship saw Di Smith, Anton Mah and Jarred Small, Tuncurry Beach up against Dean Maher, Chris Williams and Adam Durkot from Forster.
In a tight beginning to the game scores were tied at 3-3, 4-4 and finally 6-6 after nine ends, and after 14 ends there was just a single shot in it as Tuncurry led 10-9.
Forster scored a three and one and then two ends later they scored a four and a one to open up an 18-11 lead after 18 ends.
While this couldn't be called decisive, it was very handy at this stage of the game.
Tuncurry came back with a one and two to close the gap to four.
Forster then won three ends running to close out the game 23-14.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.