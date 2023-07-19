Great Lakes Advocate
Ospreys will finish Zone League 2 premiers following last week's win

By Mick McDonald
July 20 2023 - 5:00am
Dan Mansour playing for Southern United in a Newcastle League 2 game this season. The Ospreys are unbeaten in the competition. Photo Scott Calvin.
A POSSIBLE end-of-season review by Newcastle Football could determine how many sides Southern United would need to field next season when the club is promoted to a higher league in Newcastle.

