A POSSIBLE end-of-season review by Newcastle Football could determine how many sides Southern United would need to field next season when the club is promoted to a higher league in Newcastle.
Southern United's win last weekend and Lambton Jaffas' loss to Kurri Kurri ensured the Ospreys will finish Zone League 2 premiers.
"We have secured promotion to the league above us with four matches to spare,'' coach, Jonathon Newman said.
As it stands the Ospreys would have to field three teams next season.
Currently the Ospreys have first and reserve grade - with the first grade unbeaten and reserve grade equal second.
"There's a potential for a review at the end of the season by Newcastle Football as to the make-up of those competitions in terms of how many teams clubs are required to field,'' Northern NSW Football Federation chairman, Mike Parsons said.
We have secured promotion to the league above us with four matches to spare.- Coach, Jonathon Newman
Mr Parsons stressed that Newcastle Football and not Northern NSW runs the zone leagues.
"There's no guarantee, but there is a potential for a review," he said.
"That's as best as I can commit to publicly."
Mr Parsons said that "as it stands" the Ospreys would require the third side to meet the criteria for promotion. Southern United was accepted into the Newcastle League 2 competition this year after playing in the Coastal Premier League in 2022.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.