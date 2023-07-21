SOUTHERN United head to Newcastle to play a rare Sunday game in the Newcastle Zone 2 football competition this weekend.
The Ospreys meet Cooks Hill United.
While unbeaten, Southern have produced their least-impressive performances in Sunday games, including a 2-2 draw with Lambton Jaffas last month.
Coach Jonathon Newman admitted the Ospreys were lucky to share the points on that occasion.
"Cooks Hill at their place this Sunday afternoon could be quite difficult,'' Newman said.
Cooks Hill sit in fourth place, but are just one point clear of two other sides.
"Again it's a break in routine for us, an unfamiliar pitch and a desperate opponent keen to remain in the top five,'' Newman said.
"We're missing a couple of players - Ethan Perry and Brock Gutherson are both overseas, Blake Barnes-Riddell picked up a knock on the weekend and is in doubt and the Sunday fixture normally sees a couple of players out with work commitments.''
However, Newman said Lachie France comes back into the squad. Jake Camilleri made it through 45 minutes in the game last Saturday with no issues.
"We will again field a strong line-up,'' he said
"It's tempting from a coaching perspective to mix things up a bit with some tactical changes I'd like to try, but the players are intent on finishing the season unbeaten in first grade so might be reluctant to change things up too much.
"The race is still on for second spot for reserve grade so we have to focus everything on to this weekend's crucial match, and then worry about the rest after that.''
The Ospreys are equal second in reserve grade, but are ahead on goal difference.
