Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

The Ospreys meet Cooks Hill United.

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 21 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Camilleri is expected to take his place in the Southern United side for Sunday's clash against Cooks Hill in Newcastle.
Jake Camilleri is expected to take his place in the Southern United side for Sunday's clash against Cooks Hill in Newcastle.

SOUTHERN United head to Newcastle to play a rare Sunday game in the Newcastle Zone 2 football competition this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.