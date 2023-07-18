SOUTHERN United's success in this year's Newcastle Zone 2 football competition could be the catalyst for other clubs from this area playing in Newcastle.
That's according to Northern NSW Football Federation chairman, Mike Parsons of Taree.
The Forster-Tuncurry-based Southern United are unbeaten in first grade this year and look set to be promoted to a higher league in 2024.
Southern United were given permission to play in Newcastle after the Coastal Premier League collapsed late last year when the Coffs Harbour-based North Coast Football pulled out.
Southern United made their debut in the CPL in 2022 and made the grand final.
Southern United is also equal second in the Newcastle League 2 reserve grade this year.
Mr Parsons described Southern United as a 'visionary' club.
"My board instigated promotion and relegation across all of the competitions from National Premier League right through to the Newcastle competitions for the first time,'' he said.
"We're also looking to provide regional teams with more opportunity to come into larger competitions.
That's part of our thought process and again having a chairman and a couple of board members from regional areas, it is an opportunity for us to promote the potential for outlying areas.
"We're not just Newcastle-centric.''
The only impost is on the club travelling to Newcastle every second week and clearly they've done that successfully.- Northern NSW Football Federation chairman, Mike Parsons
Southern United travels to Newcastle every second week for games. There are four rounds remaining before the start of the playoffs.
However, coach Jonathon Newman said the players and officials were aware of this when the club sought entry into the Newcastle league.
He previously said that the players know they have to travel to be a part of a stronger competition - whether it be in Newcastle or on the Mid North Coast.
Mr Parsons said the Newcastle clubs in Southern United's competition only travel to Forster-Tuncurry once a year.
"From all accounts they all enjoy coming up to the area,'' he said.
"The only impost is on the club travelling to Newcastle every second week and clearly they've done that successfully.
"There's no genuine impediment stopping a regional team that's good enough into successfully competing in those competitions.''
Meanwhile, Newman will look to his's side sustained pressure in the second half when they play Cooks Hill in Newcastle on Sunday.
The Ospreys scored two solid wins, 3-0 in firsts and 4-1 in reserves when beating Cardiff City last Saturday at Forster.
However, in both grades all goals came in the first half.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
