Southern United could be promoted to a higher league in the 2024 season

By Mick McDonald
Updated July 18 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 1:30pm
Southern United keeper Rhys Dawes clears the ball during a Newcastle Zone 2 clash this season.
SOUTHERN United's success in this year's Newcastle Zone 2 football competition could be the catalyst for other clubs from this area playing in Newcastle.

