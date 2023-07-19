A licence from Crown Lands to remove the build up of sand in Wallis Lake has yet to be confirmed, but MidCoast Council has given a completion date for sometime in September.
However, the date is too late to save the much loved Amaroo IV, which made its last voyage out of Wallis Lake bound for its new home earlier this week.
In a statement posted on Facebook, Amaroo Cruises owner Matt Coombe said the past three years had been a difficult period for the popular tour boat operator.
"As many of you are probably aware, we have been unable to get the Amaroo out to sea for the past 12 months due to a sand shoaling issue in Wallis Lake," Mr Coombe posted.
The COVID-19 pandemic and a year of wet weather in 2022 added to its woes.
"Unfortunately we can't financially sustain any further delay with the non-removal of the sandbank so therefore have had to make this difficult decision to sell."
However, the operator plans to return to Wallis Lake with a smaller vessel.
"Thank you to all the wonderful heartfelt support from the community over this difficult period, we really do appreciate your love for Amaroo Cruises."
All vouchers, including those that expire while the Amaroo is out action, will be honoured on the new vessel.
The Coombe family has been showcasing Wallis Lake and beyond with their popular whale and dolphin watching cruises since 1978.
Long-time supporter and local photographer, Shane Chalker said he had experienced some of the most memorable whale watching opportunities of his life while standing on the deck of the Amaroo.
Mr Chalker cited daughter Millie's 21st birthday celebrations; a sunset lake cruise that was nothing short of world class.
"Thank you skipper Matt and crew for everything you have done for our local area and we look forward to your new cruise opportunities you'll be providing in the not to distant future," Mr Chalker said.
Last January the State government committed to an in-depth hydrodynamic study of Wallis Lake to find a long term solution to the sand shoaling problem.
For more than five year Wallis Lake stakeholders have been held to ransom as sandbars have eroded their ability to efficiently continue their business operations; tourist operators have been unable to navigate the sandy shoals, oyster production has dropped as leases become silted, and the movement of sand has blocked boat moorings and slipways.
Earlier this week a MidCoast Council spokesperson said council was aiming for a dredging completion date sometime in September.
However, he was unable to commit to a start date for the 4-6 week dredging project.
A tender for the sale or disposal of the sand and contracts awards needs to be finalised before works can start, the spokesperson said.
Approximately 16,500 cubic metres of sand would be removed from the dredge site adjacent to the Point Road boat ramp, past Tuncurry restaurant, Thirty Three Degrees and out to the main channel.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
