MAINTAINING intensity for the entire game is an area competition leaders Southern United need to improve as the Newcastle Zone 2 football season heads towards the finals.
The Ospreys accounted for Cardiff City 3-0 in the clash at Boronia Park.
Southern United led 3-0 at the break via goals to the front three of Flynn Parker, Roan Whiteman and Ethan Perry.
"I had hoped we'd go on to really rack up more goals in the second half, but Cardiff to their credit, defended resolutely,'' Southern United coach Jonathon Newman said.
"We did miss some fairly straight forward chances as well. Our second halves have tended to be a bit lower in intensity when we have gone to the break leading, and it's something we'll look to rectify over the next few weeks.''
Newman added it was pleasing to see the Ospreys play expansive football in both grades, particularly in the first half .
Southern United's reserve grade side scored an impressive 4-1 win, although again all the goals came in the first half through Marley Dunn, Santi Franco, Kaiden Franks and Bailey McMahon.
Southern United has now moved to equal second in reserve grade with Cooks Hill United but are ahead on goal differential.
The Ospreys will have a Sunday game this week, heading to Newcastle to play Cooks Hill.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
