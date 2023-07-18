Great Lakes Advocate
A community driven success story

Updated July 18 2023 - 10:01am, first published 10:00am
Inspecting the upgraded site are sub-committee members, Bryony Proctor, David Gillespie, Debe Brassey, Robert Bain, Mike Gibson and MidCoast Council senior landscape architect, Craig Luff. Picture supplied.
A collaboration between the Smiths Lake community, MidCoast Council and the Federal government has resulted in the transformation of the Smiths Lake Recreation Park.

