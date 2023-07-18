A collaboration between the Smiths Lake community, MidCoast Council and the Federal government has resulted in the transformation of the Smiths Lake Recreation Park.
Visiting the upgraded site, Member for Lyne, David Gillespie congratulated the Smiths Lake sub committee on the work undertaken by the enthusiastic group.
"The local community initiated and funded a masterplan to beautify the recreation reserve, with the design drawing inspiration from the sandbar, channels and sand flats of Smiths Lake," Dr Gillespie said.
"And, the result is excellent," he said.
The project was partly funded by the Federal government which contributed more than $68,000 towards the initiative through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program.
Dr Gillespie said the program had now become a critical program for regional councils in local infrastructure delivery.
"I am pleased that the government is going to retain the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program.
"In my recent Vision 2030 Plan survey, of the 3000 households that responded across the Lyne electorate, roads were the number one priority.
"This program will go some way towards getting more community and road projects on the agenda."
