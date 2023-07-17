FORSTER and Tuncurry Beach won two of the three divisions in the Zone 11 bowls triples championship finals played in near perfect conditions at Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club in front of a keen group of spectators.
Unfortunately, being a final, this game, as sometimes happens, proved to be a very one-sided affair.
The team of Daniel Jessup, Steve Harris and Ashley Brymer (Tuncurry Beach) were much too good for Robert Austin, Bradley Threadgate and Bob Hagan (Leagues) to the tune of 38-6. This was after Leagues got the perfect start, scoring a 3 on the very first end.
After that it was all one-way traffic. On the back of superb lead bowls from Daniel Jessup, backed up by Steve Harris at second, and Ashley Brymer at skip, the Tuncurry team won six ends straight to lead 13-3. Leagues managed to score a 1, and then Tuncurry won another four ends before Leagues troubled the scoreboard again, and the score was 22-6. Tuncurry then really put the game to bed, winning six ends, and scoring 16 shots.
With such a massive lead Leagues then conceded the game with six ends still remaining.
In the semi-final Tuncurry defeated Harrington 26-12 and Leagues defeated Bulahdelah 27-14.
In contrast, the final of this event was a real cliffhanger, going down to the very last bowl. The Forster team of Jeff Moyes, Bob Taylor and Harry Williams were up against the Leagues team of Mark Robinson, Mark Higgins and Bill Brett.
The game began well for Forster, scoring a 3 on the first end. This didn't last long with Leagues tying things up at 4-4 after five ends and then 6-6 after seven ends.
Leagues then scored a 4 and a 2 to grab a handy 12-6 lead. They extended this to 16-7 before Forster scored a 1 and a 4 to close the gap slightly.
Leagues responded with a 4 of their own and at 20-12 down after 16 ends things were looking ominous for the Forster team. After an exchange of shots over the next few ends Leagues still had an advantage at 22-16 with just five ends remaining.
Forster replied with successive ends of 2,1 and 2 to reduce the margin down to just 1 shot at 22-21 with two to play. Leagues grabbed a 1 on the penultimate end to lead by 2 going into the last.
Jeff Moyes put his first lead bowl for Forster right on the line and just in front of the jack to hold a very good shot. Leagues' Mark Robinson responded with a great second bowl to hold second shot just behind the jack. Forster just needed one more to tie the game, but they just could not manage it, and Leagues held on for a 23-22 win.
In the semi-finals Leagues scored a 5 on the second last end, but then dropped a 4 to the team from Sporties to have a tied game and go into an extra end. Leagues managed to sneak away with a 1 shot win. Forster trailed Club West 18-20 with 2 to play, but a 4 and 1 got them over the line.
Di Smith, Anton Mah and Jarred Small (Tuncurry Beach) were up against Dean Maher, Chris Williams and Adam Durkot from Forster. In a tight beginning to the game scores were tied at 3-3, 4-4 and finally 6-6 after 9 ends, and after 14 ends there was just a single shot in it as Tuncurry led 10-9.
Forster scored a 3 and 1 and then two ends later they scored a 4 and the a 1 to open up an 18-11 lead after 18 ends. While this couldn't be called decisive, it was very handy at this stage of the game. Tuncurry came back with a 1 and 2 to close the gap to 4. Forster then won 3 ends running to close out the game 23-14.
