Tuncurry Beach and Forster clubs dominate Zone 11 triples championship

By Noel James
Updated July 18 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 9:00am
The Tuncurry Beach team of Daniel Jessup, Steve Harris and Ashley Brymer are the Zone 11 open triples champions.
FORSTER and Tuncurry Beach won two of the three divisions in the Zone 11 bowls triples championship finals played in near perfect conditions at Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club in front of a keen group of spectators.

