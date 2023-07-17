After that it was all one-way traffic. On the back of superb lead bowls from Daniel Jessup, backed up by Steve Harris at second, and Ashley Brymer at skip, the Tuncurry team won six ends straight to lead 13-3. Leagues managed to score a 1, and then Tuncurry won another four ends before Leagues troubled the scoreboard again, and the score was 22-6. Tuncurry then really put the game to bed, winning six ends, and scoring 16 shots.

