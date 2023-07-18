Smiths Lake is one of the most biodiverse areas in the Mid-Coast region, according to MidCoast Council natural systems manager, Gerard Tuckerman.
"But there's still so much we don't know about the plants and animals living among us," Mr Tuckerman says
"Citizen science can help provide much needed data and support so that scientists can better understand and protect the area's biodiversity."
Council has extended an invitation to members of the community to join its ecologists on a quest to find plants and animals hiding in bushland at Smiths Lake on Saturday, July 29.
Joining the nature walk will be a curator from the iNaturalist program who will show community members how to gather important biodiversity information through their mobile phones.
This event is open to all ages, but children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
The nature walk will take place from 10am at Smiths Lake Recreation Ground (Skate Park), 15 Paradise Drive, Smiths Lake.
A free, locally sourced lunch also will be provided.
This project is supported by the NSW Government through its Environmental Trust Program.
