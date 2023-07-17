Organiser of the Wingham leg of the 2023 Glowalman Junior Campdraft and Sporting Championships, Brian Moore has described the final two days of the competition 'excellent' and 'absolutely fantastic'.
These compliments were despite fewer competitors returning from the three-year-long COVID-10 forced hiatus followed by last year's wash out, along with cost of living making it an expensive undertaking for competitors.
"It's tough economically at the moment with the cost of everything - fuel, horse feed and so forth," Brian said.
Just over 200 competitors took part in the campdraft, which began at Gloucester on July 10 and 11,before moving on to Nabiac on July 13, and then Wingham last Friday and Saturday.
Competitors travelled from throughout the State, while two journeyed from Western Australian on an exchange.
Keeley Moore from Wingham and Scott Kedzlie from Ebor were named to represent NSW on an exchange to Western Australia in November.
"It's a fantastic achievement to get selected," Brian said.
"It was a really good week of competition," he said.
