Wingham leg concludes 2023 Glowalman Junior Campdraft and Sporting Championships

July 17 2023 - 6:00pm
Organiser of the Wingham leg of the 2023 Glowalman Junior Campdraft and Sporting Championships, Brian Moore has described the final two days of the competition 'excellent' and 'absolutely fantastic'.

