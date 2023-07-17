Booral Hall is set for a further upgrade following a Federal Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program grant.
Announcing the grant, Member for Lyne, David Gillespie said the $30,000 would be used to help buy new equipment.
"It was great to catch up with locals, Karen Hutchinson and Lyndell Davey, alongside MidCoast Council's Amanda Hatton, to discuss making some improvements to the local hall," Dr Gillespie said.
"The hall is an invaluable piece of infrastructure for the community, with the nearby school using it frequently for assemblies," he said.
"As such, I'm very pleased to have been able to secure $30,000 to assist in the upgrades.
"The hall committee has identified a sound system, a new water tank, soft fall for the playground out the back and a fresh coat of paint as being some of their priorities."
Dr Gillespie said the program was a critical program for regional councils in local infrastructure delivery.
"I am pleased that the government is going to retain the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program.
"In my recent Vision 2030 Plan survey, of the 3000 households that responded across the Lyne electorate, roads were the number one priority.
"This program will go some way towards getting more community and road projects on the agenda.:
Dr Gillespie said since the Federal election a year ago, he'd had several meetings with both the Minister and Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development.
"I've discussed the need to not only maintain existing levels of funding for infrastructure in regional areas like ours, but also further investment given the importance roads are to our region and the economy," Dr Gillespie said.
